ST. LOUIS – The Edwardsville High hockey team were seeded 10th for the St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup, the top tier of the postseason, as the Mid-States Club Hockey Association playoffs are set to begin this week.

The Tigers, who finished the regular season with a 7-17-4 record, qualified for the Blues Challenge Cup for the third consecutive year. Edwardsville advanced to the semifinals in 2017, losing to eventual champion CBC, and the quarterfinals in 2018, losing to defending champions St. Louis U. High.

SLUH was awarded the top seed, followed by CBC, DeSmet Jesuit, and St. John Vianney rounding out the top four. The fifth through 12th seeds, in order, are Kirkwood, Rockwood Marquette, Chaminade, Priory, Oakville, Edwardsville, Ladue and Mary Institute-Country Day.

The 12 teams will be divided into two divisions, Red and Blue, for the first round, with each division further divided into two three-team groups. Each team in one group will play the other three teams in the opposite group, guaranteeing each team three games. At the end of group play, the top four teams from each division advance to the quarterfinals.

In both the quarterfinals and semifinals, the top-seeded teams will play the lower seeded teams in a best-of-two format, where teams advance with two wins or a win and a tie. If the two games are split or both end in ties, a one period, 10-minute minigame will be played to determine the winner of each series, and if the minigame ends in a tie, a shootout will take place, of which the winner will advance.

The top four seeds for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Cup are Duchesne Catholic of St. Charles, Mo., Rockwood Summit of Fenton, Mo., Lafayette of Ballwin, Mo., and Fenton Seckman. The top four seeds for the Founders Cup will be two schools from Wentzville, Mo. – Timberland the top seed, and Holt the second seed – with Ft. Zumwalt West the third seed and Lutheran South the fourth.

The two-time defending Wickenheiser Cup champions, Westminster Christian, were seeded 13th, and the defending Founders Cup champions, John Burroughs, were seeded sixth. O’Fallon, who joined the MSCHA this season after a long stint in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, was seeded seventh in the Founders Cup.

The full schedules for the first round of all three playoff tournaments have yet to be released, but a home game for Edwardsville is tentatively scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. It’s believed to be the first-ever MSCHA postseason game to be played in Metro-East.

The full list of seedings, along with the complete first-round playoff schedule when it’s released, can be found at the MSCHA’s website, www.midstateshockey.us.

