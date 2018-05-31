EDWARDSVILLE - The public is invited to see free family movies on the first Saturday of month from June to September. All movies will be shown at Edwardsville City Park Bandstand located next to the public library at sunset.

Movies in the Park series 2018:

Saturday, June 2nd at 8:15pm
Ferdinand
Sponsored by Scott Credit Union

Saturday, July 14th at 8:15pm
Nut Job 2
Cosponsored by Tot Spot Resale and Redhill Church

Saturday, August 4th at 8:00pm
Peter Rabbit
Sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville

Saturday, September 1st at 7:15pm
Moana
Sponsored by Greater Madison County Federation of Labor

For a complete listing of Arts in the Park events and our summer programs, please visit the Parks and Recreation’s page at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

For more information please contact the Parks Department at 692-7538.

