EDWARDSVILLE - Laurie's Place, an Edwardsville institution, is closing on New Year's Day.

The building has been sold to Randy Gori and Gori Associates. Gori's plans for the building have not been announced.

Laurie Chavez, the owner, made this statement about her bar/restaurant, located at 228 N. Main St., in Edwardsville:

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has walked thru my doors in the last 21 years. I have met so many amazing people, made so many friends that have become like family to me. To the hundreds of talented musicians that have played my venue I say thank you...

"I have been truly blessed to have worked side by side with the most amazing staff anyone could ever imagine. I could not have survived this long without their loyalty and support. We are truly a family. All this said, I've decided to retire from this crazy wonderful business as of Jan 1."

Chavez encouraged people to come in over the next few weeks and see her and the staff. Laurie's has been a rock in Downtown Edwardsville for 21 years.

"Take a picture, hug your favorite person," she said. "Thanks for the memories everyone."

