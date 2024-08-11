EDWARDSVILLE – Car enthusiasts and community members will gather on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road, for the 32nd annual Edwardsville Police Department D.A.R.E. Car Show.

This popular event, which has become a staple in the community, features an impressive display of hundreds of cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, bicycles, and more.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Edwardsville Police Department's D.A.R.E. program, a long-standing educational initiative aimed at teaching fifth- and seventh-grade students about making smart decisions.

The show, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., is free to the public and promises a day filled with food trucks, entertainment, a silent auction, and a raffle.

For those looking to showcase their vehicles, participant registration is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fees applicable for those entering the competition.

For additional details, interested parties can visit the Edwardsville D.A.R.E. Facebook page at www.facebook.com/darecarshow or the official website at www.cityofedwardsville.com/DARE.

