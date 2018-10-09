EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School has released the schedule for homecoming activities.

Principal Dennis Cramsey said this is a fun and exciting week for the students and community.

"In the midst of all of the fun activities, it is important to emphasize a safe and smart homecoming week," he said.

Following is the list of exciting activities planned for the week.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday – The Dodge Ball Tournament will begin at 6 p.m. in Gym A.

Wednesday – The Homecoming Parade is set for 6:15 p.m. Wednesday beginning at Eden Church traveling south on Main Street, turning right onto West Vandalia Street, continuing west onto St. Louis Street, turning left on West Street and ending at Lincoln Middle School. Dr. Andre, Superintendent, will serve as the Grand Marshall for this year’s Homecoming Parade.

Thursday – The Homecoming Bonfire and Movie Night will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in Tiger Gardens. There is also an Orchestra Concert scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Auditorium.

Friday – The Homecoming Football Game is at 7 p.m. and Senior Night recognition for football, band, cheer, and dance will take place prior to the opening kickoff at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Saturday – Homecoming Coronation, which is open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. in the Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium. Steeped in Edwardsville High School history, the Coronation includes a traditional waltz performed by the Homecoming Court. Prior to the Coronation Waltz, the Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned. The Homecoming Dance follows coronation on Saturday evening from 8 -11 p.m.

Principal Cramsey continued: "The EHS Edwardsville Peer Influence Club (E.P.I.C.) endorses this drug-free, alcohol-free homecoming dance event that is sponsored by the Student Council. Additionally, I want to emphasize that appropriate dancing is expected and will be enforced at the dance. We look forward to students behaving appropriately, having fun, being safe, and returning back to school on Monday with great memories of an enjoyable homecoming week."

More like this: