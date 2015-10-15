NOTE: MIRANDA LINTZENICH CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

The annual Edwardsville Homecoming Parade on Wednesday night once again created excitement and excellent participation from the student body, faculty and administration at the various District 7 schools.

This year’s Edwardsville homecoming theme is “Year of the Tiger.” Edwardsville Foreign Language Department Chair/Student Council Sponsor Melissa Beck said the parade shows there are “wonderful activities at the schools and I am impressed students put so much effort into their floats.”

“When we give out the theme, the students get very creative with it,” she said. “We never know what they are going to come up with. It is always above and beyond what I ever imagine.”

The homecoming features different floats from clubs, activities and sports. Each group chooses to design their floats to match with the homecoming theme or to be school spirited, Beck said.

“Some use trailers, some decorate trucks, some walk with signs,” Beck said. “We have all kinds of things.”

Beck said she gets excited about the homecoming parade and anything that makes the kids happy and proud about their school.

“I think the Student Council tries to include some sort of activity during the week that will interest every student here at the school and I like that,” she said. “It also makes me really happy that the proceeds go towards putting on other fun activities for students during the year and helping out in the community.”

