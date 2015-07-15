Spencer Homes, LLC., of Edwardsville, Ill., today announced that this Sunday, July 19 at 2:30 p.m., it will be featured on Today’s Builder Television Show airing on CBS (KMOV-TV Channel 4). This is the first time a St. Louis area custom home builder will be featured on the program.

Spencer Homes has been building beautiful custom homes throughout the Metro East area, with primary developments in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon, since 2005. Their commitment to service, quality and customer satisfaction is unmatched in the region. Spencer Homesoffers flexible floor plans, a variety of pricing options, utilizes top of the line materials, and the best craftsmen in the area to build functional, well-designed homes.

According to Mike Rathgeb, owner of Spencer Homes, “We are very excited at the opportunity to showcase our custom homebuilding experience with the help of a nationally recognized, award winning television program. The Edwardsville and Glen Carbon communities, as well as the St. Louis region, will also be highlighted. We hope everyone in the region will tune in and get a better idea of why our community is so special. Whether attracted to our highly ranked school system, outstanding restaurants, easy access to Interstates and downtown St. Louis or the SIUE campus and our extensive trail system, this area makes for an outstanding place to call home.”

Spencer Homes has been focused on building quality homes as well as making the custom home building process simpler and more enjoyable for clients. A majority of Spencer Homes’ custom homes have been built in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon in popular subdivisions such as Ebbets Field, Somerset Place, Savannah Crossing and more. Spencer Homes has also spearheaded the “simplified” living concept in Edwardsville as builder and partner in the new Brookshire Hamlet and @Cloverdale developments, both offering highly desired maintenance-free living options. In addition to the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon areas, Spencer Homes also builds throughout Madison and St. Clair counties as well as in communities such as Troy and Bethalto.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have primarily focused our business on the immediate Edwardsville and Glen Carbon areas, but now have clients outside of those communities seeking us to build for them. We truly love helping our customers design and build their dream homes,” added Rathgeb.

Jay and Shelly Keeven, clients of Spencer Homes, built a custom home in Ebbets Field in 2014. Of their experience with Spencer Homes they said, “The process of building a house with Spencer Homes is fun and exciting. The Spencer Homes motto is ‘love where you live’, and we truly do love where we live.”

About Today's Builder

The award winning "Today's Builder" television show is the number # 1 rated custom home builder TV show in the industry. Our custom designed builder marketing program is offered only to the finest and most respected home builders and developers in the business.

Spencer Homes, LLC, is one of the area’s premier custom home builders. For more information about Spencer Homes, please visit http://www.spencerhomesllc.com, call (618) 659-0217 or follow the company on Facebook.

More like this: