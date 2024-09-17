O'FALLON – Victoria Voumard, Edwardsville High School Fine Arts Department Chair and orchestra director, expressed great pride that the Marching Tigers came away with first-place honors at the recent Metro East Marching Classic held at O'Fallon Township High School.

The Edwardsville High School Marching Band premiered their show, "Origins of E’vil," and swept the caption awards, including Best Music, Best Visual Performance, and Best General Effect.

The Marching Tigers secured first place in class 4A and were named the 2024 Metro East Marching Classic Grand Champions.

The Marching Tigers’ performance of "Origins of E’vil" captivated both the judges and the audience, earning them the top spot among large schools.

