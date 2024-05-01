Edwardsville High's Journalism Team Clinches Third at State Competition Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Journalism team came home from the IHSA State Journalism competition with a third place at Heartland Community College in Normal. The team earned 39 points, its best performance at the competition yet, and tied for first with Stevenson High School.



Individual winners were senior Georgia Gaughan, first place, feature writing; senior Sydney Andrews, second place, headline writing; senior Pera Onal, second place, news writing; sophomore Logan Szymanski, second place, yearbook caption writing; senior Owen Anderson, third place, review writing; junior Veda Kommineni, third place, yearbook layout; junior Zach Kennett, third place, sports writing; senior Julia Towell, third place, copy editing; and junior Reyez Hangsleben, fifth place, photo storytelling.



Other state-qualifying team members were sophomore Atticus Ball, senior Sydney Chong, junior Zach Cohn, junior Sami McKenney, senior Colleen Moore, sophomore Izzy Robinson, senior Tennyson Rose, and senior Max Thrun.