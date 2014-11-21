Two Edwardsville High School seniors have been named National Merit Semifinalists. Emily Ash and Lindsey Wolfford are among the 16,000 students nationwide who, based upon scores on the PSAT as well as a holistic review of academic history, earn this honor. Less than one percent of test-takers will receive Semifinalist status.

Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey said the two students set examples for the rest of the student body not only for their work in the classroom but also the other activities they are involved with after school. He said to be a National Merit Semifinalist, it was simply “a great accomplishment.”

“We are so proud of them,” Cramsey said of the two girls. “Lindsey Wolfford is involved in orchestra and Emily Ash is active in yearbook. They are active student leaders.”

As Semifinalists, Ash and Wolfford are in line to receive the National Merit Scholarship, as well as individual institutional and corporate scholarships, should they advance further.

Wolfford is still assessing her options when it comes to college, she admits. “I have a lot more options now because of being a Semifinalist,” Wolfford said. “I’m definitely looking at some schools I wouldn’t have otherwise.” Wherever she attends college, Wolfford plans to study mechanical engineering and music performance.

Ash, also still in the process of selecting a college, plans to major in Political Science and English Literature. She is considering attending law school, with the ultimate goal of working in education policy. "To be named a Semifinalist is certainly a great honor," Ash said. "However, I'm really just grateful to have been provided an education that has set me up for such successes."

The following students have been named as Commended Students in the 2015 National Merit® Scholarship Program: Caleb C. Brandmeyer, Taylor E. Burk, Catherine Kerber, Michaela M. Kulasekara, Zachary J. Morrisey, Colton B. Noud, Alexander B. Runyon, Fredrick W. Schoenthal, Faith J. Tan, Mara F. Walters, and Jayke A. White.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2015 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top five percent of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2015 competition by taking the 2013 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC.

“These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities.”

