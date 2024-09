EDWARDSVILLE - Seth Davey, a senior at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Illinois, enlisted with the Illinois Army National Guard's Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 634th Brigade Support Battalion based in Sullivan, Illinois, as a human intelligence collector.

Pvt. Davey will drill with Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in East St. Louis, Illinois, until he graduates and will then attend Basic Combat Training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, with further training at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, for his military occupational specialty.

Davey's parents, James and Terry Davey of Edwardsville, Illinois, said all of his family and friends are extremely proud of his decision to enlist.

