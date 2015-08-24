

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls volleyball team has some solid returnees and a host of new freshmen who will add to the depth of the squad once the season begins.

Edwardsville head volleyball coach Jami Parker said the first week and a half has been spent working on basics before moving to the court.

"We needed to make sure our fundamentals are sound, then do more and more court work," she said. "We have a great group of kids. They are intelligent young women and fun to coach."

All-State basketball player Rachel Pranger was viewed helping lead drills in several capacities at recent EHS volleyball practices. She enters her sophomore year and should be exceptional in both volleyball and in basketball.

Parker enters her 14th season as head girls’ volleyball coach and said the volleyball girls are good, intelligent young women and fun to coach.

"The girls had a lot of fun this summer playing and we are going to keep building this year," she said.

