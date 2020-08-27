EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls' varsity tennis team showed considerable depth on Wednesday afternoon, blanking Highland at the Edwardsville courts 9-0.

Edwardsville head girls tennis coach Dave Lipe and his girls are ecstatic just to be playing and competing against opponents.

“It was fun,” Coach Lipe said. “I think the No 1 thing, we are just excited to back on court again fun for us to have the opportunity to play. It was great to be able to play Highland. Coach Matt Pellock always does a great job with the Bulldogs. They have some strong players and we were able to get some of our kids' different experiences.

“We played our No. 5 player, at No. 1 singles and held are one through four singles players out for only doubles, then filled their spots.”

Senior Emma Herman fell behind 3-0 in her first No. 1 singles match against Sydney Basler, but roared back to capture 12 of the next 13 games, Coach Lipe said.

“Emma really locked in after falling behind and played great and against a great player,” Coach Lipe said.

Eileen Pan tripped Hannah Geest 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Morgan Marshall won at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-1 over Brianna Helm.

At No. 4 singles, Jesse Earnhardt defeated Jenna Fenton 6-0, 6-0, and at No. 5, Brooklyn Earnhardt captured a 6-4, 6-0 win over Krista Rittenhouse. Abby Liu topped Kate Agustin at No. 6 singles by a 6-1, 6-1 score.

Edwardsville top four players - Chloe Koons, Hannah Colbert, Choloe Trimpe and Grace Hackett played doubles only in Wednesday’s match and all triumphed.

Koons-Colbert topped Geest and Basler 8-1; Trimpe-Hacket toppled Helm and Rittenhouse 8-0 at No. 2 doubles, and Marshall-Herman beat Fenton-Agustin 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.

The Tigers host a doubles tourney beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Edwardsville High School and Liberty Middle School courts against Belleville, Belleville West, and O’Fallon.

