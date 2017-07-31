EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School Science Club is partnering with Barnes & Noble Booksellers in an upcoming book fair fundraiser event Barnes & Noble Fairview Heights store.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, Barnes & Noble will contribute a percentage of every sale made with a special book fair voucher to Edwardsville’s Science Club. Vouchers will be available at the checkout counters. Barnes & Noble is located at 6510 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights.

Those participating should inform the clerk that your purchase is in behalf of the Edwardsville Science Club. You can also shop in support of the Science Club by shopping online at www.bn.com/bookfairs from 08/06/17 to 08/13/17 by entering Bookfair ID 12175790 at checkout.

Edwardsville Science Club’s events events starting at 4 p.m. Saturday include astronomy demonstrations by students (such as how eclipses occur) as well as telescope (solar) viewing with the help of the River Bend Astronomy Club.

For more info, go online at www.bn.com/bookfairs. For more information, contact Terry Menz, Outreach Coordinator, River Bend Astronomy Club, at jmenz@fgi.net.

