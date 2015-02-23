The Edwardsville High School orchestra moved the audience recently in a concert, performing a variety of difficult pieces in style.

Edwardsville High School Orchestra director Victoria Voumard described the players as "focused" with the intense music performed over the evening.

"The concert featured several soloists," she said. "The program had some very difficult music and they rose to the occasion. I am proud of their hard work. The soloists were also so polished in their performances."

At the conclusion of the concert, the audience stood for a standing ovation, recognizing the performances of the orchestra students.

The Concert Orchestra performed:

“Symphony No. 29 in A Major,” “Esperance” and “Red Rhythmico.”

In “Esperance,” Megan Stout was featured on harp. In “Red Rhythmico,” Ellie Crabtree, Ryleigh Franklin and Kathleen McFarland were spotlighted on violin with Dana Kelsey and Abby Knight on cello.

The Symphonic Orchestra performed:

“Solveig’s Song From Peer Gynt Suite No. 2.” Mia Thompson, Eden Vitoff were featured on clarinet, Nick Guetterman, Jaylan Fenner on flute and Megan Stout, harp.

The next song was “Fantasia on a Theme,” featuring Faith Tan and Jacob Levin on violin; Kathleen McFarland on viola and Jacob Paul on cello.

“Melorose Avenue” featured Faith Tan, Kathleen Browner on violin; Teagan Potter on violin; Teagan Potter on viola and Jacob Paul on cello.

The combined orchestra finished with “Dana Final” From “Estancia.” This featured Marcus Kwaza, Luke Griffin, Jana Shipley, Hannah Carter, Kerrington Holland, David Blackburn and Oliver Knapp on percussion.

EHS Concert Orchestra members were:

Violin I

Ellie Crabtree

Ryleigh Franklin

Sarah Schumacher

Emily Voss

Madi Young

Monique Ferrell

Emily Hayes

Cheyenne Davis

Emmie Stanifer

Sonia Daniels

Zach Fensterman

Katie Berry

Kacie Brown

Emma McClure

LeAnne Hartwick

Claire Ashby

Sahar Rabiei

Brianna Pierson

Clare Marth

Erin Ferris

Ian Smith

Violin II

Alex Wang

Ashlyn Dewitt

Auggie Margarida

Jared Engeman

Cecelia Belt

Rachel Stephenson

Maegan Brown

Maddie Moffert

Wyatt Engeman

Caylie Hurtte

Morgan Swanner

Riley Scheffel

Sydney Kolnsberg

Luke Goenecker

Adrienne Kelley

Alliyah Akins

Viola

Kathleen McFarland

Kassie Klaus

Katelyn Johnson

Sheyenne Daughrity

Mollie Cook

Travis Hickey

Bass

Julia Davis

Lindsey Wolfford

Eric Ortega

Cello

Dana Kelsey

Abby Knight

Darius Cansler

Dalton Davis

Ian Balakrishnan

Gabrielle Silva

Wyatt Henning

Grace Pizzini

Zak Kimble

Xander Roberts

Josh Myung

EHS Symphonic Orchestra

Violin I

Faith Tan

Kathleen McFarland

Jacob Levin

Maddie Farrar

Kiersten Abernathy

Kyndal Ward

Katie Akers

James Longos

Colby Rouchka

Lavanya Komarraju

Henry Lu

Grace Thompson

Rebecca Laurent

Katie Edmonds

Violin II

Kathleen Bronwner

Savannah Brannan

Hannah Pocuca

Thomas Siganga

Kathy Lynn

Thomas Longos

Philip Siganga

Elizabeth Silva

Alyssa Logue

Claire Fuesting

Amber Schwertman

Viola

Teagan Potter

Abbie Schaefer

Margaret Rose

Alison Mefford

Emily Crutchfield

Mollie Cook

Margaret Berkley

Emma Hartmann

Cello

Jacob Paul

Will Jeziorski

Luke Raffaelle

Ethan Payne

Beau Lewis

Hannah Wickham

James Rawson

Dana Kelsey

Olivia Cho

Tyler Morris

Bass

Lindsey Wolfford

Eric Ortega

Anyone who wishes to order video and audio recordings of the performance, contact Rayford Raby, 618, 372-3633. DVDs are $25; compact discs are $20.

The next orchestra concert will be the Tiger Town Concert at EHS at 7 p.m. The EHS Spring Concert is set for 7 p.m. May 6. IHSA Solo & Ensemble is March 7 at Collinsville High School.

