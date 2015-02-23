Edwardsville High School orchestra steals the show
The Edwardsville High School orchestra moved the audience recently in a concert, performing a variety of difficult pieces in style.
Edwardsville High School Orchestra director Victoria Voumard described the players as "focused" with the intense music performed over the evening.
"The concert featured several soloists," she said. "The program had some very difficult music and they rose to the occasion. I am proud of their hard work. The soloists were also so polished in their performances."
At the conclusion of the concert, the audience stood for a standing ovation, recognizing the performances of the orchestra students.
The Concert Orchestra performed:
“Symphony No. 29 in A Major,” “Esperance” and “Red Rhythmico.”
In “Esperance,” Megan Stout was featured on harp. In “Red Rhythmico,” Ellie Crabtree, Ryleigh Franklin and Kathleen McFarland were spotlighted on violin with Dana Kelsey and Abby Knight on cello.
The Symphonic Orchestra performed:
“Solveig’s Song From Peer Gynt Suite No. 2.” Mia Thompson, Eden Vitoff were featured on clarinet, Nick Guetterman, Jaylan Fenner on flute and Megan Stout, harp.
The next song was “Fantasia on a Theme,” featuring Faith Tan and Jacob Levin on violin; Kathleen McFarland on viola and Jacob Paul on cello.
“Melorose Avenue” featured Faith Tan, Kathleen Browner on violin; Teagan Potter on violin; Teagan Potter on viola and Jacob Paul on cello.
The combined orchestra finished with “Dana Final” From “Estancia.” This featured Marcus Kwaza, Luke Griffin, Jana Shipley, Hannah Carter, Kerrington Holland, David Blackburn and Oliver Knapp on percussion.
EHS Concert Orchestra members were:
Violin I
Ellie Crabtree
Ryleigh Franklin
Sarah Schumacher
Emily Voss
Madi Young
Monique Ferrell
Emily Hayes
Cheyenne Davis
Emmie Stanifer
Sonia Daniels
Zach Fensterman
Katie Berry
Kacie Brown
Emma McClure
LeAnne Hartwick
Claire Ashby
Sahar Rabiei
Brianna Pierson
Clare Marth
Erin Ferris
Ian Smith
Violin II
Alex Wang
Ashlyn Dewitt
Auggie Margarida
Jared Engeman
Cecelia Belt
Rachel Stephenson
Maegan Brown
Maddie Moffert
Wyatt Engeman
Caylie Hurtte
Morgan Swanner
Riley Scheffel
Sydney Kolnsberg
Luke Goenecker
Adrienne Kelley
Alliyah Akins
Viola
Kathleen McFarland
Kassie Klaus
Katelyn Johnson
Sheyenne Daughrity
Mollie Cook
Travis Hickey
Bass
Julia Davis
Lindsey Wolfford
Eric Ortega
Cello
Dana Kelsey
Abby Knight
Darius Cansler
Dalton Davis
Ian Balakrishnan
Gabrielle Silva
Wyatt Henning
Grace Pizzini
Zak Kimble
Xander Roberts
Josh Myung
EHS Symphonic Orchestra
Violin I
Faith Tan
Kathleen McFarland
Jacob Levin
Maddie Farrar
Kiersten Abernathy
Kyndal Ward
Katie Akers
James Longos
Colby Rouchka
Lavanya Komarraju
Henry Lu
Grace Thompson
Rebecca Laurent
Katie Edmonds
Violin II
Kathleen Bronwner
Savannah Brannan
Hannah Pocuca
Thomas Siganga
Kathy Lynn
Thomas Longos
Philip Siganga
Elizabeth Silva
Alyssa Logue
Claire Fuesting
Amber Schwertman
Viola
Teagan Potter
Abbie Schaefer
Margaret Rose
Alison Mefford
Emily Crutchfield
Mollie Cook
Margaret Berkley
Emma Hartmann
Cello
Jacob Paul
Will Jeziorski
Luke Raffaelle
Ethan Payne
Beau Lewis
Hannah Wickham
James Rawson
Dana Kelsey
Olivia Cho
Tyler Morris
Bass
Lindsey Wolfford
Eric Ortega
Anyone who wishes to order video and audio recordings of the performance, contact Rayford Raby, 618, 372-3633. DVDs are $25; compact discs are $20.
The next orchestra concert will be the Tiger Town Concert at EHS at 7 p.m. The EHS Spring Concert is set for 7 p.m. May 6. IHSA Solo & Ensemble is March 7 at Collinsville High School.
Edwardsville Orchestra Concert Photo Gallery
