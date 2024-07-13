

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville High School Band has announced its drum majors for the 2024 marching season, recognizing the hard work and dedication of four students who spent the spring preparing and auditioning for these leadership roles.

The selected drum majors are Casey Stover, Lily Garland, Savannah Jackson, and Margaret Stacy.

These students will be responsible for leading the marching band throughout the upcoming school year.

"Congratulations to our 2024 Drum Majors!" the announcement read. "These students worked very hard this past spring preparing and auditioning for their role leading the marching band this year."

The announcement highlights the commitment and effort required to secure these positions, as the drum majors play a crucial role in the success and performance of the marching band.

Their responsibilities will include conducting the band during performances, leading rehearsals, and serving as role models for their peers.

The Edwardsville High School Band, known for its strong performances and community involvement, looks forward to the contributions of Stover, Garland, Jackson, and Stacy as they step into their new roles.