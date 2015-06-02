Edwardsville High School girls basketball Coach Lori Blade held the Lady Tiger Basketball Camp in the school’s gymnasium beginning on Monday, June 1. The camp allows girls entering the third grade through ninth grade to refine and clean up their basketball skills in preparation for the upcoming 2015-2016 school year.

Coach Lori Blade, the Edwardsville varsity girls basketball coach at the high school, has held the camp since coming to the school district 13 years ago.

“We just like to expose fundamentals to the young kids,” Blade said. “Hopefully they can have fun and gain an overall understanding for the sport.”

Blade enlisted the help of EHS Lady Tigers basketball players to aid the girls in the camp. Assistant varsity coach Donna Farley took charge, instructing the girls of proper techniques, including lay-ups, shooting, dribbling, rebounding, and passing.

“Footwork and shooting is kind of a lost art anymore,” Blade said. “We have always stressed those basic fundamentals in our program.”

Participants received a t-shirt for attending. Lady Tigers Basketball Camp is broken in to three sessions depending on age group, lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and will conclude on June 3.

