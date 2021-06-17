EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville’s new ice and recreational complex, The R.P. Lumber CENTER, announced its new partnership with the Edwardsville High School Hockey Club. The agreement, which was approved by the Edwardsville City Council on June 15, provides the EHS Tiger Hockey team with their own exclusive locker rooms, to be leased throughout the duration of a 10-year contract.

The space, which includes sections 134, 134A, 135, 137 and 138, will be reconstructed and designed to be a fully functional locker room and office space for players and coaches. As part of the contract, the team will cover all costs associated with construction of the facility. In addition, the team has monthly access to the community room as well as space for banners and signage.

"We are very thankful to the Edwardsville City Council for working with Tiger Hockey to design our new home. Our locker room and facility setup will be the best around, inside one of the premier ice rinks in the area,” said Rob Wiemers, who is the assistant varsity coach. “We look forward to doubling the size of our program and also look forward to giving any kid in the district a chance to skate with the Tigers and learn this great game through the RP Lumber CENTER and the Little Tiger Learn-To-Play Programs.”

While the initial agreement outlines a 10-year term, the team will have an opportunity to renew their lease once those 10 years are up. The EHS Tiger Hockey team is one of the many organizations that have benefitted from a partnership with the CENTER.

“This agreement is another example of the City partnering with local, community centered sports organizations,” said Nate Tingley, Director of Parks and Recreation. “There are so many well-run sports organizations and to get to partner with another one like the Edwardsville Hockey Club is a mutually beneficial opportunity.”

If you are interested in learning more about how you can help with the Tiger Hockey Locker Room and Little Tigers Learn to Skate Fundraiser and be a part of this incredible opportunity to grow hockey in the Edwardsville Glen Carbon area, email Wiemers at coachrob@rwmci.net. For more information about The R.P. Lumber CENTER, please contact The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation office at (618) 692-7538 or visit the website at www.BuildtheCenter.com.

