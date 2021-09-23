EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School will have a full complement of activities for the week of September 27 prior to the homecoming football game at 7 p.m. on Friday against Alton High School and an outdoor homecoming dance on Saturday, October 2.

Edwardsville School District Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton and Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart provided a quick look at homecoming week this past week.

“It is great to have a full week of plans,” Dr. Stuart said. “We will do the homecoming dance in the high school parking lot as we did at prom last year. We will have tents available in case of rain. There also will be music and will be like a regular homecoming dance, but just be outside. Because of COVID, some things will be modified to keep the event safer. We are still working out details but we will bring in some food trucks and some food will be donated. We will have our annual bonfire on Thursday.”

Dr. Stuart said there also will be a dodge ball tournament and other normal homecoming week activities.

Dr. Shelton said he is excited for the high school students that homecoming events will take place and certain COVID-19 protocol will be in place. Shelton said only Edwardsville High School students will be allowed to attend this year’s outdoor dance.

The Edwardsville Homecoming Parade begins at 6 p.m. at Eden Church and moves its way down Main Street in Edwardsville to St. Louis Street before ending at Lincoln Middle School.

