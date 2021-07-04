GLEN CARBON - Edwardsville High School 2018 graduate Jenna Stobie has excelled as a student-athlete in college at Webster Univerisity and was named on the SLIAC All-Academic Soccer Team.

Stobie, a junior at Webster University, is on the women’s soccer and track team. Stobie began her soccer career at the Edwardsville YMCA and continued all through high school.

Stobie is a defender for the women’s soccer team. In 2019 she played in eight matches and totaled 186 minutes. She scored one goal for a total of two points. Her lone goal of the season came at Eureka, In that match, she played a season-high 49 minutes. She was a member of the women’s soccer team in 2018 at Lindenwood University-Belleville. She was named to the LU-Belleville Academic Honor Roll in 2018-19.

Stobie lettered for four years in soccer for Coach Abby Federmann at Edwardsville High School. In the classroom, she was a member of the honor roll. She also played club soccer for Glen-Ed for four years and one year with Scott Gallagher.

Along with playing soccer, she is also a member of the Gorloks track and field team and ran the 60, 200, and 400-meter dashes in three indoor meets during the 2020 season, Had the outdoor track season canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Stobie said she has loved attending Webster University and said the athletics staff has been "welcoming" in allowing her to participate in two sports.

"Webster is very academic driven and the academics always comes first," she said. "I hope to study abroad on the Vienna campus in the spring. That has always been one of my dreams; it is pretty exciting."

Stobie's major is education and she eventually wants to obtain a master's degree and teach.

