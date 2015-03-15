The Edwardsville Tigers baseball team introduced itself to the public on Saturday with a series of intrasquad games through the various classes at Edwardsville High School field.

The final part of the Meet The Tigers exhibition involved the varsity in an intrasquad game. After some stretching and pre-game warmup, the 2015 team took the field and played for several innings in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd.

