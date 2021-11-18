- Following an illustrious five-year career that saw one of the most talented middle blockers the Metro East region has ever seen choose her hometown school and help build the program into one of the most consistent in the Ohio Valley Conference, seniorhas been named to the All-OVC Second Team.

The Edwardsville native closed out her time at SIUE with the best season of her career, registering career highs in kills (214), block solos (26), total blocks (93.5), and points (286). Ellis also finishes her career having added her name to the program record book in a number of categories - she now sits seventh in program history in block solos (second in the Division I era), fourth in block assists (most in D-I era), fourth in the D-I era in total blocks, and third in D-I era in hitting percentage.

This marks Ellis' first appearance on an All-Conference team and the ninth consecutive season in which a Cougar has been named to an All-Conference squad, a stretch which dates back to the 2013 season. Head Coach Kendall Paulus has now seen 10 SIUE volleyball student-athletes earn conference-level postseason recognition since taking over the helm in 2017.

Ellis is one of just seven players in the 10-team OVC that earned the Second Team nod, joining 14 student-athletes who earned First Team honors as the league's top performances from the 2021 season.

