EDWARDSVILLE - Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch confirmed a power outage occurred in parts of the Edwardsville area in the afternoon of Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

He said crews were dispatched and patrolling power lines in the area of the outage.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"We do not yet have a cause," he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

At one time the outage was estimated with several thousand customers in the Edwardsville area.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said as of 3:10 p.m. Tuesday that power is back up in all City of Edwardsville offices including the fire and police stations.

As soon as more is known about the power outage, it will be released, Bretsch said.

More like this:

Apr 2, 2024 - No April Fools: Alton-Godfrey Appears Hardest Hit With Severe Thunderstorms, Ameren Illinois Responds In Quick Fashion

Apr 25, 2024 - Ameren Illinois Highlights Safety Risks With Mylar Balloon Releases

Mar 14, 2024 - Severe Weather Wreaks Havoc: 10 Power Poles Down, Brighton Area Hit Hardest

Feb 22, 2024 - Alton City Hall Experiences Phone and Internet Outages

Jul 1, 2023 - Much Of Edwardsville Without Power: Edwardsville, Granite City, Pontoon Beach Suffer Storm Damage Friday Night

 