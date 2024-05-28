EDWARDSVILLE - Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch confirmed a power outage occurred in parts of the Edwardsville area in the afternoon of Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

He said crews were dispatched and patrolling power lines in the area of the outage.

"We do not yet have a cause," he said.

At one time the outage was estimated with several thousand customers in the Edwardsville area.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said as of 3:10 p.m. Tuesday that power is back up in all City of Edwardsville offices including the fire and police stations.

As soon as more is known about the power outage, it will be released, Bretsch said.

