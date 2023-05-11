O'FALLON - Edwardsville's boys track team put together strong and consistent performances in winning the Southwestern Conference meet Wednesday at OTHS Panther Stadium in O'Fallon.

The Tigers won the title with 176 points, with East St. Louis coming in second at 129 points, the host Panthers were third with 102 points, Alton came in fourth place with 55 points, Collinsville was fifth with 44 points, in sixth place was Belleville West with 25 points and Belleville East was seventh at 18 points.

Things started out well for the Flyers with Omar Mims taking the 100 meters with a time of 10.82 seconds, with Darren Wilson of Edwardsville second at 10.83 seconds, Sam Elliott-Barnes of Alton came in third at 10.88 seconds, East Side's Kenneth Buchanon was fourth at 10.92 seconds and teammate Malachi Wren was fifth at 10.94 seconds. The Redbirds' Will Harris had a time of 11.13 seconds, Troy Johnson of Collinsville was in at 11.68 seconds and teammate Amauri Harper had a time of 12.00 seconds. In the 200 meters, Devion Mongomery of the Flyers won with a time of 22.02 seconds, with Elliott-Barnes second at 22.13 seconds, Wilson was third at 22.16 seconds and fifth place went to Buchanon at 22.47 seconds. Edwardsville's Zach Lane was in at 22.54 seconds, Alton's Demond White had a time of 23.22 seconds and the Kahoks' Isaiah Gordon was in at 24.22 seconds.

Montgomery won the 400 meters with a time of 49.21 seconds, with Quentin Stepney of the Flyers second at 49.87 seconds, Xavier Valdez of the Tigers took third at 51.00 seconds and Collinsville's Jalek Nelson was fifth at 52.71 seconds. Edwardsville's Braylon Heavens had a time of 52.78 seconds and Antione Phillips of Alton was in at 57.81 seconds. The winner of the 800 meters was Zach Thoman of O'Fallon at 1:58.36, with Alex Uder of Edwardsville third at 1:59.96, Daris Ivy of the Flyers fourth at 2:00.89 and Trey Peterson of Collinsville fifth at 2:02.07, Teammate Brian Castro was in at 2:06.16, the Tigers' Colin Thomas had a time of 2:07.84, Alex Macias of the Redbirds was in at 2:12.70 and teammate Christian Kotzamanis' time was 2:13.21.

The Panthers' Dylan Ybarra won the 1,600 meters at 4:29.63, with the Tigers' Hugh Davis coming in third at 4:34.65 and teammate Jackson Amick in fourth at 4:39.44. Collinsville's Andrew Gonski had a time of 4:54.58, Noah Gallivan of Alton was in at 4:55.22, the Flyers' Devonte Ellard was home at 5:08.57 and the Redbirds' Graham McAfoos had a time of 5:11.97. in the results of the 3,200 meters, Ben Perulfi of Edwardsville won with a time of 9:58.92, with teammate Ben Ziobro third at 10:14.00, Gallivan was fourth at 10:20.59 and Gonski was fifth at 10:36.17.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the hurdles races, the winner of the 110 meters was Simon McClaine of the Redbirds at 15.49 seconds, with Clayton Lakatos of Edwardsville third at 16.02 seconds and East St. Louis' Desmond Ryan fifth at 16.42 seconds. Teammate Armonie Jones was right behind at 16.43 seconds, Talin Nabors of Collinsville had a time of 17.39 seconds, the Tigers' Patrick Chism was home at 17.67 seconds, Charles McAfoos of Alton had a time of 18.53 seconds and Adam Frazier of Collinsville was in at 18.67 seconds. Lakatos won the 300 meters at 39.76 seconds, with McClaine second at 40.00 seconds and Jones was fourth at 40.90 seconds. Charles McAfoos was in at 42.50 seconds, Ryan had a time of 43.74 seconds, Chism came in at 44.93 seconds and Frazier's time was 49.52 seconds.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Edwardsville at 41.75 seconds, with East St. Louis second at 41.94 seconds, Alton was fourth at 42.76 seconds and Collinsville was seventh at 45.33 seconds, The Tigers also won the 4x200 meters at 1:28.62, with the Redbirds fourth at 1:30.64 and the Flyers were fifth at 1:30.69. In the 4x400 meters, East Side won with a time of 3:21.83, with Edwardsville second at 3:24.89, Alton came in fifth at 3:30.36 and Collinsville finished seventh at 3:34.81. In the 4x800 meters, the winners were the Panthers at 8:15.53, with the Tigers second at 8:17.92, the Redbirds came in third at 8:21.60 and the Flyers finished fourth at 8:28.92.

In the field events, the shot put was won by Andrew Bownes of East St. Louis, with a throw of 16.07 meters, with Edwardsville's Iose Epenesa second at 15.79 meters and teammate Dorian Arguelles third at 14.71 meters. Alton's Christian Hardin had a toss of 13.81 meters, Collinsville's Devin Habermehl came in at 13.46 meters, Lymar Davis of East Side got off a throw of 12.99 meters and Alton's Joe Holomann had a throw of 12.22 meters.

In the discus throw, the winner was Epenesa, who had a toss of 50.92 meters, with Andrew Bownes second at 45.90 meters, third place went to Habermehl, with a throw of 45.71 meters, in fourth place was teammate Jonathan Sewell, with a distance of 45.59 meters and in fifth place was Lumetric Rose of the Flyers, who had a distance of 39.29 meters. Hardin got off a toss of 39.15 meters, while teammate Darian Johnson had a throe of 38.28 meters.

In the high jump, three athletes - Curtis Bownes of East Side. K.J. Thorps-Watt of Collinsville and the Flyers' Denium Powell - all tied for first, all clearing 1.90 meters, with Bownes placing first, Thorps-Wass second and Powell third on the fewest misses rule, while Devyon Hill-Lomax of the Tigers and Andre Mayne of Collinsville tied for fifth, both going over at 1.80 meters, Hill-Lomax taking fifth on the fewest misses rule, with Joshua Anoke of the Tigers clearing 1.70 meters. In the pole vault, Ethan Stukenberg of Edwardsville won the event, clearing 4.16 meters, with Ben Stallings of Collinsville second at 3.56 meters and the Tigers' Nick Helton went over at 3.25 meters.

Jaydon Cole of the Tigers won the long jump with a distance of 6.59 meters, with East Side's Shamond McClain placing second at 6.42 meters, Edwardsville's Kellen Brnfre was third at 6.40 meters, Thorps-Watt was fourth with al leap of 6.27 meters and the Flyers' Tyreque Baker was fifth at 6.10 meters. In the triple jump, Edwardsville's Gino Mongomery won with a leap of 13.65 meters, with McClain second at 13.19 meters, Thorps-Watt came in third at 12.98 meters, Baker came in fourth with a leap of 12.58 meters and Anoke was fifth at 12.46 meters.

More like this: