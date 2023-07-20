Edwardsville Grad Hannah Polinske On Dean's List As NIU Law Student
July 20, 2023 4:41 PM
Listen to the story
Hannah N. Polinske, a 2018 Edwardsville High School graduate, recently completed her first year of law school at Northern Illinois University and was on the Dean’s List.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Hannah received a B.A. In Criminal Justice and Psychology from Drury University, Springfield, MO.