DES MOINES, Iowa. (July 1, 2016) - The following local students were named to the President's List at Drake University. This academic honor is achieved by earning a straight-A GPA of 4.0 for the Spring 2016 semester.



The two area students are Edwardsville's Sterling Coleman-Selby and Godfrey's Erin Griffin.

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,300 undergraduate and 1,600 graduate students from 40 states and approximately 40 countries. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools. Drake students, faculty, and staff take advantage of the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business opportunities found in Iowa's capital city. In return, Drake enriches the city through its own cultural offerings, considerable economic impact, and many service-learning endeavors, which channel the talent and energy of the Drake students toward meeting the needs of the community.





Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: