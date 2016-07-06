DES MOINES, Iowa. (July 1, 2016) - The following local students were named to the President's List at Drake University. This academic honor is achieved by earning a straight-A GPA of 4.0 for the Spring 2016 semester.

The two area students are Edwardsville's Sterling Coleman-Selby and Godfrey's Erin Griffin.

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,300 undergraduate and 1,600 graduate students from 40 states and approximately 40 countries. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools. Drake students, faculty, and staff take advantage of the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business opportunities found in Iowa's capital city. In return, Drake enriches the city through its own cultural offerings, considerable economic impact, and many service-learning endeavors, which channel the talent and energy of the Drake students toward meeting the needs of the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Jul 24, 2024 - Edwardsville Student Named To President's And Deans' Lists At Drake University

Feb 14, 2024 - EHS Grad Brynn Miracle Earns Dean's List Honors At Drake University

Yesterday - SIUE’s Focus on Student Success Strategies Yields Significant Growth in Retention, Transfer Student Enrollment

Aug 14, 2024 - SIUE Housing and Campus Welcome Nearly 2800 with Move-In Crews, Convocation and Community Service Signups

4 days ago - This Year’s SIUE Xfest Presents 'A Festival of Alternative Theater'

 