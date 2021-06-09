SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (June 9, 2021) - Edwardsville, Godfrey and Glen Carbon students have earned a spot on the Drury University Dean's List.

Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.



The area students are listed below with city:

Edwardsville

Cale Ambuehl, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Robyn Herndon, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Hannah Polinske, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Glen Carbon

Josie Bushell, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Jennifer Kocevar, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Godfrey

Caden Akal, Alton High School

Wes Laaker, Alton High School

