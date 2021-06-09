Edwardsville, Godfrey, Glen Carbon Students On Drury University Spring Dean's List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (June 9, 2021) - Edwardsville, Godfrey and Glen Carbon students have earned a spot on the Drury University Dean's List.
Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.
The area students are listed below with city:
Edwardsville
Cale Ambuehl, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Robyn Herndon, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Hannah Polinske, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Glen Carbon
Josie Bushell, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Jennifer Kocevar, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Godfrey
Caden Akal, Alton High School
Wes Laaker, Alton High School
