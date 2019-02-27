SPRINGFIELD, MO. - Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and Alton students were named to the recent Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.

These are the students:

Edwardsville, IL

Cale Ambuehl, Edwardsville Senior HS

Robyn Herndon, Edwardsville Senior HS

Glen Carbon, IL

Jennifer Kocevar, Edwardsville Senior HS

Godfrey, IL

Kaela Funke, Alton High School

Founded in 1873, today Drury University blends academic and pragmatic studies taught within a collaborative and personalized setting. Drury's new academic program, Your Drury Fusion, uniquely prepares students for life and career through a blending of academic and professional learning. The program empowers students to develop intellectually, gain marketable competencies, and earn credentials in specialized areas while giving them practical real-world experience, and a team of mentors to guide them every step of the way. Learn more:www.drury.edu/fusion.

