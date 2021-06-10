MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Edwardsville and Glen Carbon students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The students are listed below:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, PLAN

Edwardsville, IL

Joseph Fitzgerald is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Glen Carbon, IL

Kennedy Latham is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Social Welfare and Justice.

Mary Webb is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies.

To make the Dean's List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean's List.

