EDWARDSVILLE 56, EAST ST. LOUIS 49 (OT): Edwardsville's girls basketball team rallied from 12 points down late in the third term to force overtime, then outscored East St. Louis 14-7 in the extra term to extend their Southwestern Conference winning streak to 80 in a row with a 56-49 win on the road Tuesday night.

Kate Martin hit a layup with 1:02 left in regulation to send the game into overtime, and then hit key free throws in OT as well as getting scores from Rachel Pranger and Makenzie Silvey to hold off East Side.

Silvey led the Tigers with 20 points, with Pranger adding 12. Zia Reeds led the Flyers with 17 points, with BreLaNair Cox adding 11.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville girls coach Lori Blade was pleased with how her young team responded after falling behind against East St. Louis.

"The girls responded really well," Blade said. "They picked up and started getting back to the game plan. It took everyone to win this game. O'Fallon should be a good opponent on Thursday night."

East St. Louis has now lost twice to Edwardsville. The Lady Tigers improve to 13-0 with the victory.

More like this: