EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls’ track and field team captured its 16th consecutive Madison County Meet at Winston Brown Track on Thursday, posting 177 points. Alton’s girls were next with 120 points; Granite City had 79 points and Triad finished with 76 points.

Alton's LaJarvia Brown had another outstanding day, winning the long jump and triple jump as well as the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. “LaJarvia was LaJarvia,” said Redbird girls coach Terry Mitchell. “She didn't have a real good week of work – none of us did because of (Alton's) prom (last weekend) and weather (the meet was delayed from Tuesday because of severe storms that hit the area); hopefully, in this next week or so with (the Southwestern) conference and (IHSA Class 3A) sectionals, we'll get a little more practice in.

“We're coming to that final stretch now; we gotta bear down a little tighter and get ready.”

Brown's performances over the years have gotten the attention of Thompkins and the Tigers and Thompkins praised Brown for her accomplishments. “She is one talented athlete,” Thompkins said. “Girls like her are very rare; they come few and far. She only pushes us in those events to make sure that we stay on top of our game.

“(Texas A&M) is definitely gaining a huge, huge tribute to their team.”

Katie Mans won the high jump for Alton (5-4).

Edwardsville’s rolled in the middle distances and distances, placing high in distance events. Julianna Determan won the 3,200 with a time of 12:13.21, followed by Kenniston Adams (12:30.1).

Lorie Cashdollar won the 800 in a time of 2:18.69, followed by Danielle Bohannon (2:25.91).

Jaydi Swanson won the 400 (1:01.54); followed by Rachel Kubicek (1:02.08). Payton Flowers won the 1,600 (5:34.09), followed by Corkery (5:46.4). The Tigers won in the 4 x 800 (9:53.76) with Melissa Spencer, Victoria Vegher, Haley Allard and Corkey. Cashdollar, Kubicek, Swanson and Bohannon ran a 4:05.73 for first in the 4 x 400 relay. Gabriella Romano won the pole vault (9-0).

“We were solid in distance and many of our sprints today and in the field,” said Tiger girls coach MiKala Thompkins, “so we knew we needed to spread out and perform the best that we could in every single event.”

HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans, Alton, first (5-4); TyKiaza Jones Granite City, third (4-8); Cri'shonna Hickman, Alton, fifth (4-8); Meggie Schroeder, Edwardsville, sixth (4-4)

POLE VAULT: Gabriella Romano, Edwardsville, second (9-0); Ty'Riss Holliday, Alton, fourth (8-0)

LONG JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (18-7); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, third (16-0.5); Emmie Stanifer, Edwardsville, fourth (15-9.5); Cri'shonna Hickaman, Alton, fifth (15-7.5); Traonna Ward, Granite City, 10th (11-11)

TRIPLE JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (39-11); Sydnee Valentine, Edwardsville, fourth (29-2); Hananiah Hamilton, Alton, sixth (27-1)

DISCUS THROW: Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, second (117-2); Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville, third (114-0); Alexis James, Alton, fourth (110-2); Hannah Harris, Granite City, 10th (80-3); Bria Thurman, Alton, 11th (79-3)

SHOT PUT: Jewel Wagner, Alton, second (39-2); Chayvon Buckingham, Alton, third (38-1.5); Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, fourth (37-5); Emma Daech, Edwardsville, sixth (34-7.75); Hannah Harris, Granite City, 11th (25-9)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (9:53.76); Alton, fourth (11:08.82)

4X100 RELAY: Granite City, first (48.49; new record – previous mark, 49.36 – Edwardsville, 2012); Edwardsville, second (50.62); Alton, third (50.68)

3,200 METERS: Julianna Determan, Edwardsville, first (12:13.21); Kennison Adams, Edwardsville, second (12:30.43); Kori Nesbitt, Granite City, third (12:42.53)

100 HURDLES: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (14.40; new record – previous mark, 14.75 – Kristen Dowell, Edwardsville); TyKiaza Jones, Granite City, second (15.99); Kendra Griggs, Edwardsville, third (17.06); Jasmine Bishop, Edwardsville, fourth (17.31); Ayonna Clanton, Alton, fifth (17.73)

100 METERS: Andrea Hyde, Granite City, first (12.47); Niya Wilson, Granite City, second (12.48); Jeanea Epps, Alton, third (12.85); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, fourth (13.33); Ashlyn Green, Alton, sixth (13.60); Jenna Krone, Edwardsville, seventh (13.64)

800 METERS: Lorie Cashdollar, Edwardsville, first (2:18.69); Danielle Bohannon, Edwardsville, second (2:25.91); Alyssa Comer, Granite City, fifth (2:35.58); Mariah Williams, Granite City, sixth (2:49.92); Kellie Mans, Alton, seventh (2:50.35); Teonsay Moss, Alton, eighth (2:52.37)

4X200 RELAY: Granite City, first (1:43.07; new record – previous mark, 1:44.5 – Edwardsville, 2009); Alton, third (1:49.70); Edwardsville, fourth (1:50.44)

400 METERS: Jaydi Swanson, Edwardsville, first (1:01.54); Rachel Kubicek, Edwardsville, second (1:02.08); Katie Mans, Alton, fourth (1:02.94); Salena Pedrero, Alton, seventh (1:08.05); Traonna Ward, Granite City, eighth (1:11.81)

300 HURDLES: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (48.68; new record – previous mark, 48.89 – Brown, 2015); Kendra Griggs, Edwardsville, second (50.20); Elise Krone, Edwardsville, third (50.48); Diarra Smith, Alton, fourth (50.52)

1,600 METERS: Payton Flowers, Edwardsville, first (5:34.09); Colleen Corkery, Edwardsville, second (5:46.64); Maggie Chenault, Granite City, eighth (6:48.60); TyAria Holloway, Alton, ninth (7:00.12); Jaden Myint, Granite City, 11th (7:42.02)

200 METERS: Andrea Hyde, Granite City, first (26.12); Robyn Pointer, Granite City, second (26.32); Jeanea Epps, Alton, fourth (26.46); Tatiana Perry, Edwardsville, fifth (26.47); India James, Edwardsville, sixth (27.97); Ty'Riss Holliday, Alton, eighth (30.26)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (4:05.73); Alton, third (4:24.77)

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

