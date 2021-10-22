EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls volleyball team honored the nine seniors on its roster in pre-match ceremonies Thursday night before the Tigers 14-25, 25-15, 25-17 win over Belleville West at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Each of the nine seniors on the team --- Kaitlyn Conway, Emma Garner, Lexie Griffin, Jada Hall, Sydney Harris, Rachel Heflin, Kloi Karban, Gabby Saye and Maddie Vieth --- have contributed greatly to the Tigers success this season, as the team is currently 28-7 going into their IHSA Class 4A regional opener against host Granite City Tuesday evening.

Conway leads the team with 202 service points in the 2021 season, with Griffin close behind with 186 points, followed by Vieth's 140 points and Garner's 130 points. Saye had recorded 268 kills, with Garner having 216, Karban has 105 kills and Harris has 101.

Assist-wise, Griffin leads far and away with 483 total assists offensively, while Vieth had 318 assists and Conway has 40. On the defensive side, Harris leads the team with 70 blocks, with Saye having 65 blocks, Karban has 32 blocks and Garner has 15. Conway is the digs leader with 297, while Garner has 215, Griffin has 132 and Vieth has 110.

The Tigers records during the past four years have been stellar as well, going 23-13 in their freshman year, 32-7 as sophomores, and 8-0 in the abbreviated junior year, due to the restrictions placed on sporting programs because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Tigers won the Southwestern Conference tournament championship this past spring in their junior seasons, and in the previous two years, has advanced to the sectional. They also have a current 52-match winning streak, having won the conference title in each of their four years at the school.

In a program that has produced many prolific players that are either currently playing well or have done so in the college ranks, the Tigers are sure to experience many more great things to come, and the Class of 2022 have certainly made a very positive mark on the program.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

