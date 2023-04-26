GRANITE CITY - Edwardsville High's girls' track team had many good performances as the Tigers won the Madison County large school track and field meet Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field in Granite City.

The Tigers won the team championship with 152 points, with Collinsville coming in second at 112 points, Alton was third at 107 points, Triad came in fourth at 78 points, the host Warriors were fifth with 59 points and Highland came in sixth with 44 points.

Deairra Spears got the Kahoks off to a good start with a win in the 100 meters at 12.79 seconds, with Jakayla Steen of Alton second at 13.10 seconds, Jayden Brown of Triad was third at 13.27 seconds, Granite City's Itajja Miller-Brown was fourth at 13.37 seconds and the Knights' Sophie Schardan was fifth at 13.39 seconds. Elizabeth Jones of Edwardsville came in at 13.56 seconds, while Highland's Ashlynn Ray had a time of 15.18 seconds. In the 200 meters, the Tigers went one-two, with Gabrielle Thompson winning at 26.28 seconds and Paige Sanders second at 26.36 seconds, with Spears third at 26.73 seconds, Steen was fourth at 26.93 seconds and the Kahoks' Ragin Clemons fifth at 27.51 seconds. Naiesha Henry of the Warriors was in at 27.70 seconds, while Cheyenne Choat of the Bulldogs had a time of 28.93 seconds.

In the 400 meters, the winner was Edwardsville's Dylan Peel, wth a time of 1:01.85, while Rayna Raglin of Alton was second at 1:02.07, third place went to the Tigers' Kaitlyn Flannery at 1:02.30, in fourth place was Highland's Aly Pace at 1:04.00 and Collinsville's Toby Hawkes was fifth at 1:05.98. Leah Kitzmiller of Triad had a time of 1:08.88 and Granite's Ma'Kayla Bonner was in at 1:12.14. Peyton Frey of Highland won the 800 meters with a time of 2:20.88, with Edwardsville's Riley Knoyle second at 2:21.10, teammate Maya Lueking was third at 2:23.08, with Alton's Chloe Miller taking fourth at 2:27.43 and teammate Morissa Stark was fifth at 2:33.90. Catalina Jiminez of Collinsville had a time of 2:40.46, Highland's Ava McPherson came in at 2:45.46 and Granite's Madison Tanksley was in at 3:01.04.

Olivia Coll of the Tigers won the 1,600 meters at 5:27.64, with Kennedy Bowman of Triad second at 5:32.51, third place went to Lydia Harris of Granite at 5:47.09, in fourth place was Morgan Mason of the Knights at 5:49.44 and Highland's Maddie Dortch was fifth at 5:52.84. Monica Klockekemper of Alton had a time of 6:28.86 and Layla Grigsby of Collinsville was in at 7:07.17. The winner of the 3,200 meters was the Tigers' Emma Patrick at 12:05.74, with teammate Sarah Haislar second at 12:30.09, Emilee Franklin of the Warriors was third at 12:46,87, fourth place went to Amanda Bagwell of the Knights at 13:35.03 and Klockekemper was fifth at 13:56.71. Tarryn Keeney of Highland was home at 14:31.74 and Grigsby had a time of 15:48.13.

In the hurdles races, the winner of the 100 meters was Adara Martin of Edwardsville at 16.51 seconds, with Lyla Hoffstot of Triad second at 18.94 seconds, third place went to Collinsville's Paulina Gutierrez-Trejo at 19.00, in fourth place was Promise Edwards of Alton at 19.06 seconds and Mackenzie King of the Kahoks was fifth at 19.39 seconds. Highland's Alexis Gurley had a time of 19.67 seconds and Granite City's Samir Elliott was in at 20.74 seconds. In the 300 meters, the Tigers' Blakely Hockett won with a time of 48.69 seconds, with Mikayla Niehaus of the Knights second at 51.00 seconds, Lauryn Fenoglio of Granite was third at 509 seconds, Alton's Kya Ingram was fourth at 51.28 seconds and Edwards finished fifth at 55.80 seconds. Danajah Willis of the Kahoks was in at 55.85 seconds and Gurley had a time of 56.87 seconds.

In the relay races, Alton won the 4x100 meters at 49.93 seconds, just edging out second place Edwardsville, who had a time of 49.97 seconds, while Triad came in third at 51.35 seconds, Collinsville was fourth at 51.67 seconds, Granite City was fifth at 52.61 seconds and Highland came in sixth at 54.34 seconds. The Redbirds also won the 4x200 meters, having a time of 1:44.88, with the Tigers second at 1:49.62, the Warriors were third at 1:50.10, the Kahoks came in fourth at 1:55.05, fifth place went to the Bulldogs at 1:55.61 and the Knights were sixth at 1:56.30. The winners of the 4x400 meters was Alton at 4:14.43, with Edwardsville second at 4:24.99, third place went to Highland at 4:30.56, Collinsville came in fourth at 4:32.60, Triad was fifth at 4:37.35 and Granite City came in sixth at 5:11.15. in the 4x900 meters, the Tigers won at 9:38.55, while the Bulldogs were second at 10:48.10, the Knights were third at 11:48.41, the Kahoks came in fourth at 11:57.55 and the Redbirds were fifth at 13:26.83.

In the field events, the shot put was won by Granite's Emily Sykes, who had a throw of 11.65 meters, with Edwardsville's Dallas Jenkins second at 11.25 meters, teammate Kaitlyn Morningstar came in third with a toss of 10.82 meters, fourth place went to the Warriors' Karen Willaredt at 10.10 meters and fifth place went to Highland's Larissa Taylor at 9.94 meters. Craig Hall of Collinsville had a throw of 9.82 meters, Abby Kesterson of Triad came up with a throw of 9.38 meters and Collinsville's Ellie Rhinehart was in with a throw of 9.30 meters. In the discus throw, Morningstar won with a throw of 40.45 meters, with Sykes placing second at 36.90 meters, Jenkins was third with a throw of 35.19 meters, fourth place went to Willaredt at 32.89 meters and Rhinehart was fifth at 31.19 meters, Larson had a toss of 30.97 meters, Alton's Berlynn Clayton had a distance of 29.09 meters and Kesterson came up with a throw of 27.87 meters.

Makenna Witham of Triad won the high jump by clearing 1.58 meters, with Alton's Kaylea Lacey and Jenkins tying for second, both going over at 1.52 meters, with Lacey taking second on the fewest misses rule, Niehaus was fourth at 1.47 meters and Lauren Maas of Highland was fifth at 1.42 meters. Both Fenoglio and Collinsville's Maddy Price went over at 1.37 meters. In the pole vault, the winner was Riley Cissell of Triad, who went over at 2.74 meters, with Choat coming in second at 2.44 meters, and both Jaylin Bell and Addison Yamnitz, both of Edwardsville, tied for third at 2.13 meters, with Bell taking third on the fewest misses rule.

In the long jump, Sanders won the event with a distance of 5.09 meters, with Hawkes second at 4.41 meters, Collinsville teamate Sarayah Briggs was third at 4.40 meters, Sophia Thomas of Highland was fourth at 4.19 meters and Jones came in fifth at 4.16 meters. The Warriors' Alyssa Posten came in at 4.15 meters, Rayann Ferris of Alton had a jump at 3.93 meters and Kelsie DiRosa of Triad had a distance of 3.78 meters. In the triple jump, the winner was Hockett, who went 10.22 meters, with Grace Carter of Alton second at 9.83 meters, third place went to Martin at 9.78 meters, Willis finished fourth at 9.58 meters and Choat came in fifth at 9.36 meters. Posten had a jump of 8,67 meters and DiRosa came in at 8.54 meters.

