EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville toppled O'Fallon 133-50 in a home girls dual swim meet on Thursday in impressive style.

Edwardsville head girls coach Christian Rhoten said: "This was our first mid-week meet of the season and the girls were swimming very tired. Despite that, we still had some really impressive swims from Maggie Grieve 100 Free, Josie Bushell 500 free, and Ally Janson's 200 free relay split."

Next for the EHS swim girls is a dual vs Chatham Glenwood on 10/4 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center with a 5:30 p.m. start.