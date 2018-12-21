Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE 59, GRANITE CITY 11: Jaylen Townsend led the Tigers with 14 points and Maria Smith added 10 as Edwardsville defeated the Warriors at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

It was the second time Edwardsville had defeated Granite, having won the season opener at Granite City Nov. 13.

Erika Hurst led the Warriors with six points, while Azaria Moore and Alex Powell had two points each.

Edwardsville advances to 12-1, while Granite City is now 0-10.

