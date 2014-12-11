Edwardsville Lady Tigers

Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger pulls up for a basket against Belleville West on Thursday night at Edwardsville. The Lady Tigers dominated Belleville West 60-31.

Two sophomores and a freshman led Edwardsville's girls basketball team to a convincing 60-31 victory over Belleville West on Thursday night at Edwardsville.

Sophomore Criste'on Waters paced the Lady Tigers with 18 points; freshman Rachel Pranger added 17 points; and sophomore Makenzie Silvey had 17 points.

The win moved Edwardsville's girls to 6-0 on the season. Edwardsville girls coach Lori Blade said after the game she couldn't be more pleased with where the girls are now early in the season.

 

 

