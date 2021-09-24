GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 7, BELLEVILLE WEST 2: Edwardsville was impressive in their Southwestern Conference win over Belleville West at the Edwardsville Tennis Center on Thursday.

Chloe Koons, Hannah Colbert, Sophie and Zoe Byron and Gabi Hill all won in the singles matches, while the doubles teams of Colbert and Alyssa Wise and Koons and Zoe Byron took their doubles matches.

The Tigers are now 10-10 on the season and host the Southern Illinois Duals this weekend at the Tennis Center.