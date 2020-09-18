EDWARDSVILLE 8, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Edwardsville completed a sweep of the Belleville schools by winning over the Lancers 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference dual meet Thursday afternoon.

In the singles matches, Chloe Koons won over Abigail McIssac 6-1, 6-2, while Hannah Colbert defeated Mia McIssac 6-0, 6-3. Chloe Trimpe then won her match over Brodie Rauch 6-2, 6-2, Grace Hackett defeated Kylee Del Vecchio 6-3, 6-1, and Emma Herman won over Maria Copazzi 6-2, 6-4.

In the doubles matches, Colbert and Trimpe won over Abigail McIssac and Del Vecchio 8-1, Koons and Hackett defeated Mia McIssac and Rauch 8-2, and Herman and Morgan Marshall defeated Copazzi and Maya Hataway 8-2.

