NORMAL – Edwardsville's girls swimming team came away with the team title in Saturday's Iron Invite meet at Normal Community, scoring 350 points and defeating the host Iron by 16 points.

Normal was second at 334 points, followed by Metamora (317), New Lenox Lincoln-Way East (301.5), Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (215.5), Normal West (205), Galesburg (163) and East Moline United (143). Lincoln-Way East won the freshman-sophomore team crown with 347 points, while EHS finished third with 328 points.

The Tigers did not win a varsity event on the day, but got seconds from Taylor Selheimer in diving (334.40 points), Josie Bushell in the the 200 freestyle (2:00.92) and 100 freestyle (55.25 seconds), Emily Webb in the 500 freestyle (5:26.10) and the 4x100 freestyle relay (Phoebe Gremaud, Webb, Savannah Grinter and Bushell in 3:48.63); thirds from Savannah Grinter in the 200 free (2:05.30), Gremaud in the 200 individual medley (2:19.61, equal with SH-G's Elizabeth DeSalle), Sahar Rabiei in the 50 free (25.85 seconds) and the 4x50 free relay (Bushell, Autumn Grinter, Olivia Ramirez and Rabiei in 1:44.52).

Fourths for the Tigers came from the 4x50 medley relay (Gremaud, Ramirez, Allison Naylor, Rabiei in 1:58.85), Autumn Grinter in the 50 free (26.17 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:05.77) and Gremaud in the 100 backstroke (1:02.94).

Naylor gave the Tigers a win in the frosh-soph 50 free (26.32), their only win of the day.

Next up for the Tigers is a 11:15 a.m. Sept. 23 home meet against Springfield and Sacred Heart-Griffin.

