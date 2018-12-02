EDWARDSVILLE 50, LADUE 34: The Tigers bounced back quickly from their loss to Highland on Saturday, jumping out to a 32-13 halftime lead and a 45-21 advantage after three to give the Tigers the win.

Jaylen Townsend was Edwardsville's leading scorer with 13 points. Sydney Harris added on nine points while Morgan Hulme and Que Love each had six.

The Tigers, now 7-1 on the season, travel to Belleville East for a Southwestern Conference game Monday night. The tip comes at 7:30 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS – HIGHLAND 47, EDWARDSVILLE 4

Highland guard Mae Riffel stole a deflected inbounds pass right before the buzzer to seal the Bulldogs’ win over the Tigers, ending a 93-game home winning streak for Edwardsville.

It was the Tigers’ first defeat at home since losing to Belleville Althoff Catholic on Feb. 6, 2010, and their first regular-season loss since Dec. 3, 2015, when Edwardsville lost at Collinsville, a stretch of 79 games.

Freshman Sydney Harris led the Tigers with 16 points, while senior Jaylen Townsend added 10. Ellie Brown led Highland with 16 points, while Bella LaPorta had 13, including two late free throws that gave the Bulldogs the lead. Riffle also had 10 points for Highland.

The Tigers trailed by as much as seven before rallying in the final quarter to tie the game.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: