GODFREY - The rivalry between Edwardsville and Alton was apparent on the softball field on Tuesday at Alton High School with emotions running high through the game. In the end, though, the Tigers handed Alton’s girls their first defeat 9-2.

The contest was spirited, but Alton manage to score only twice.

Sarah Hangsleben was a big sparkplug for the Tigers, going four for four at the plate. Jordan Garella was the winning pitcher for the Tigers and remained poised even with runners on base during the game.

The Tigers are now 5-2, 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference; Alton is 8-1 overall and 2-1 in Southwestern Conference play.

Alton coach Dan Carter had never been ejected from a game but he was in the third inning after a heated discussion with an umpire.

Edwardsville scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second inning to move ahead. The Tigers scored three in the fifth inning and one in the sixth. Alton scored two in the fifth inning and never gave up in the contest.

Taryn Brown and Rachel Anderson added two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Tigers. Katelyn Presley was 3-3 for the Redbirds; Savannah Fisher was two for four at the plate.

The Tigers are at home against Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then travel to Triad at 4:15 p.m. Friday and host Normal Community for a 1 p.m. twin bill on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton plays at 4:15 p.m. today at Highland, then hosts Granite City at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Summary of hitters

Edwardsville

Green 1-3; Anderson 2-4; Hangsleben 4-4; Loehr 1-4; Lewis 2-3; Brown 2-4.

Alton

Presley 3-3; Hudson 1-4; Wong 1-3; Dublo 1-3; Fisher 2-4; Hartman 1-4; Fencel 1-4.

More like this: