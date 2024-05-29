EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville girls softball seniors - Jillian Lane, Jilian Hawkes, Reese McNamara and Graham Cobb-Gulledge - recently celebrated their tenure on Senior Night and played the last high school game of their careers on Tuesday night in Belleville against Belleville East in the sectional semifinals.

The four were driving forces in Edwardsville capturing the girls softball regional crown this year and will leave lasting memories of their time with the Tigers.

The seniors have made a significant difference in the club during their four seasons and Tigers' head coach Caty Happe has only positive things to say about the girls. She stressed the girls are all very different, but each added so much depth to Edwardsville's girls squad this year.

The girls are Spencer Homes Female Athletes of the Month for the Tigers.

Slugger Jillian Lane has been a four-year starter for the Tigers.

"Jillian Lane is a tremendous softball player and kid," Coach Happe said. "She has a funny personality to lighten the mood even when she doesn't mean to."

The other Jillian - Jilian Hawkes - is a "natural leader," Coach Happe said.

"She wasn't scared to take charge," the coach explained. "She always wants everyone to do their absolute best. She loves to play softball. She is going to play softball at Kaskasia College. She is such a competitor."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Reece McNamara was strong throughout the season at the plate and as a catcher.

She too has a great dry sense of humor, the coach said.

"She is really competitive," Coach Happe added. "She did a really job with the pitchers and worked really hard. She really developed over the past four years."

Graham Cobb-Gulledge is another one of the great seniors, Coach Happe said.

"She has a great personality and she does anything and everything to be a Tiger on the field," the coach added. "She understands what it takes to earn a spot on the field. She is going to continue to play at Drury University and she will only continue to get better."

"They are all such great individuals," Happe said. "Their parents have done an incredible job with them. They are the kind of kids you can trust and the kind that you want your kids to be friends with. I expect great things from them in the future after high school. The girls all enjoyed being on the team with each other."

Again, congrats to the four girls - Jillian Lane, Jilian Hawkes, Reese McNamara and Graham Cobb-Gulledge - on their honor as Spencer Homes Female Athletes Of The Month for the Tigers.

More like this: