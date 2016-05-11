EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls’ soccer team marked Senior Night with a pregame celebration for the players and parents and the postgame was equally as positive after a 5-0 trouncing of O’Fallon.

The triumph improved Edwardsville’s girls to 17-2-1 on the season and 5-0-1 in the Southwestern Conference.

Senior Emily Kolo scored the first goal of the match, followed by Abby Crabtree with a goal. Paityn Schneider kicked in the third Tiger goal, followed by goals by Mareea Gaines and Ashlin West.

Seniors Allison Blume, Jane Ann Crabtree, Lucy Bateman, Bogner, Kolo and Gaines all were honored for Senior Night with their parents. Senior manager Lauren Sefsas was also honored.

Edwardsville head girls soccer coach Abby Comerford said it was nice to see the the players work together so well as a team.

“The seniors have been part of the program the past four years and every single one came through in the game,” she said. “The girls have all been part of the program the last four years.”

As a coach, Comerford said, “You look at the entire team in general as if 60 kids are yours and you care about them outside of soccer. You care about their grades. If they injure themselves it is like it happens to one of your own kids.

“It is hard, a couple of the past players were here at the game tonight and even though you don’t see them much anymore there is still a tight bond. We have a lot of great kids.”

