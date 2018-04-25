EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville got goals in each half as the Tigers defeated Granite City 2-1 Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference match at Tiger Stadium; the win put EHS at 9-3-2 overall on the year, 2-1-1 in the SWC with two matches to go, while the Warriors fell to 6-4-3 on the year, 0-3-1 in the league.

Sydni Stevens scored in the first half for the Tigers and Hannah Bilecke found the back of the net in the second half; MacKenzie Hawkins goaled for the Warriors.

The Tigers are back at it at 6:45 tonight against St. Joseph's Academy of St. Louis; the match will be at Tiger Stadium.

