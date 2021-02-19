EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls basketball team opened the game with a 22-0 first quarter lead, and never looked back as the Tigers took a 66-31 win over the Kahoks in a Southwestern Conference game Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Edwardsville led all the way through, getting 22 points from Sydney Harris, 18 points from Elle Evans and nine points from Macy Silvey in the win, getting off to a great start and never looking back.

"We got off to a good start, and put a lot of pressure on the ball," said Tigers' head coach Caty Happe. "We played very good, played together as a team, had very good passing. Offensively, we executed better. We're starting to work out the kinks you see at the start of the year, and we're starting to flow a little bit better."

After taking their first quarter 22-0 lead, the Tigers led at halftime 34-10, and at three quarter time 49-22, outscoring Collinsville in the final quarter 15-9 to go on to the win.

Jordan Gary led the Kahoks with 11 points, while Jenna Scheller had six points, Riley Doyle added five points, Orianna Givens had three points, and Katie Bardwell, Ella Guerrero and Megan Janson each scored two points.

The Tigers go to 4-0 on the season, while the Kahoks are now 1-5. Edwardsville hosts a vastly improved Alton team Saturday afternoon, and Happe thinks the Redbirds will provide a very good challenge to her club.

"They're very athletic, and they've got a couple of guards who can score," Happe said. "It'll be a good challenge for us."

