EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls track and field team faced some exceptional competition on Wednesday at home in the Tiger Relays and still walked away with 71 points and multiple records.

O’Fallon won the meet with 103.5 points, while East St. Louis was second with 99.25 points. East St. Louis finished in strong fashion in several relays and appears to have a talented team this season. Hazelwood Central and Cahokia finished tied in the next position with 72.5 points.

Top efforts for the Edwardsville girls came in the 4,000-meter medley and the 800-meter sprint medley relays where the Tigers notched school records.

The first-place, 4,000-meter distance medley consisted of Danielle Bohannon, Lorie Cashdollar, Maddie Miller and Victoria Vegher, who recorded a time of 12:56.06.

The 800-meter medley relay of Olivia Watson, Tatiana Perry, and Cashdollar broke the school record in the 800-meter sprint medley with a time of 1:48.89 and placed second.

Edwardsville coach MiKala Thompkins said she thought her girls did an excellent job.

“We broke some records toay and had some huge P.R.’s,” she said. “Jessie Chappel got past the state qualifying distance in the shot put with a throw of 38-2.5. The distance medley and 800-meter sprint medley relays broke records. The sprint medley record was a 10-year mark. Freshman Payton Flowers did an excellent job. She picked it up on the last lap and opened her stride and ended up winning.”

Thompkins said Flowers is really starting to gain confidence and is improving each meet. “She has such talent and potential,” the coach said.

Cashdollar continued to display both her sprinter speed and exceptional distance talent in the meet in her two record-setting relay performances.

“Lori is only in her sophomore year,” Thompkins said. “I can only imagine what she will be doing her senior year. The girl is just outstanding. She ran a 57-split in the 400 today.”

Pole vaulter Gabriella Romano continued to show her prowess in the meet, clea ring 9-foot for third place. Freshman Payton Flowers captured first in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:03.25. Edwardsville’s Julianna Determan was third with a 12:16.06.

The other second place was the 1,600-sprint medley relay team of Rachel Kubicek, Jaydi Swanson, Kendra Griggs and Melissa Spencer with a time of 4:30.26.

In the 4 x 800 relay, Edwardsville placed third in a time of 10:20.81.

Jessie Chappel placed fifth in the shot put with a best of 38-2.5 and was seventh in the discus with a toss of 115-11.

The Edwardsville girls go on the road Friday to the O’Fallon Relays, with competition beginning at 4 p.m.

