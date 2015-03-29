The Edwardsville girls’ track team will be young this season after graduating several stars from last year, but the Tigers had a strong outing in the Southwestern Illinois Relays on Saturday at Winston Brown Track and Field Complex.

The Tigers scored 65 points, behind O’Fallon with 126.5 points and Alton with 68 points in the 14-team field.

Edwardsville coach MiKala Thompkins said she was very pleased with her team’s opening performance.

“It was good to see what they could do at this point and time,” she said. “We were very pleased overall.”

Thompkins cited Oliva Watson as a standout, running legs on the sprint medley, the 4 x 100 relay and 4 x 200 relay teams.

“Olivia improved every split tremendously,” she said.

Freshman Lori Cashdollar was also mentioned by the coach as a standout.

“Lori ran the 400 in the sprint medley and the 4 x 400 relay,” she said. “She has recorded a 1:01.7 open quarter and had a 400 split of 59 seconds on Saturday.”

Jessie Chappel had an excellent day in the shot put and discus, Thompkins said.

The Edwardsville 3,200-meter relay of Victoria Vegher, Honor Dimick, Melissa Spencer and Danielle Bohannon, was second with a time of 10:08.07.

The distance medley relay (Bailey McGuire, Haley Allard, Gabriella Romano and Lizzy Lynn) was second place with a time of 13:13.90.

The 400-meter shuttle hurdle relay of Autumn Harri, Natasha Davis, Dimick and Aaliyah Box, was third place with a time of 1:12.66.

The 800-meter sprint medley relay of Olivia Watson, Rikkail Berry, Tatiania Perry and Lori Cashdollar, was third place with a time of 1:54.61.

Edwardsville placed fourth in the 800-meter relay with Perry, Berry, Jenna Krone and Watson with a time of 1:49.76.

Julianna Determan placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:36.07. Autumn Harris was third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.30.

