Edwardsville rolled past O’Fallon 40-28 on Tuesday night in a girls basketball contest at O’Fallon.

O’Fallon took an early 7-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Edwardsville exploded for 16 points to O’Fallon’s two in the second quarter to lead 20-9 at the half.

Article continues after sponsor message

Each team scored seven points in the third quarter to make the score 27-16. The Lady Tigers outscored O’Fallon 13-10 in the fourth period to make the final 40-28.

Makenzie Silvey led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 15 points. She was six of eight from the field and three of three from the three-point range. Criste’on Waters was next in scoring for Edwardsville with 13 points; Amiyah Dycus had six points; Kate Martin had four points; and Rachel Pranger had two points.

More like this: