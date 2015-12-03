Edwardsville girls resume action tonight, Coach Blade expects solid season
Things are looking bright once again for Edwardsville High School’s girls’ basketball team with four consecutive wins to start the season.
The Tigers travel to Collinsville tonight for their first Southwestern Conference girls’ matchup.
Edwardsville has a wide range of key returnees from last year’s 30-1 team.
Key returnees are Aailyah Box, Makenzie Silvey, Lauren Taplin, Rachel Pranger, Kate Martin, Annie Ellis, Cristeon Waters and Rachel Verdun. Emma Deach, Kayla Johnson and Jasmine Bishop should also see varsity action this season.
Edwardsville’s girls head coach Lori Blade said she expects the Southwestern Conference to again have strong competition.
“Belleville East, O’Fallon, Belleville West, Alton and Collinsville should all be good,” she said. “We have a great group of girls, there is good chemistry with the team. We expect a good season.”