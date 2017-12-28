TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Edwardsville's girls basketball team will meet Incarnate Word for the title of the 42nd Visitation Christmas Tournament at 8 tonight.

The Tigers' Kate Martin lit up Kirkwood for 25 points to help her team to a 60-49 win over Kirkwood Wednesday night to advance to tonight's final against Incarnate Word (7-2), who has won 11 of the last 13 Viz championships; the Red Knights defeated Whitfield 75-66 to set up tonight's championship tilt. Both the Red Knights and Tigers had the top two seeds going into the tournament and both teams are the top-ranked teams in the St. Louis area.

The Tigers moved to 11-0 on the season with the win, while the Pioneers fell to 7-1.

Martin helped EHS to take a 15-6 lead at quarter time, which the Tigers moved to 33-21 at the long break; Edwardsville held steady and had a 45-37 lead at three-quarter time before running out winners with a 15-12 final quarter.

Rachel Pranger added 18 points for the Tigers and Myriah Noodel-Hayward contributed 12 for Edwardsville. Jayla Everett led Kirkwood with 19 points and Natalie Bruns had 13.

The Tigers resume Southwestern Conference play after the tournament with a Jan. 5 road game at O'Fallon before taking on Whitfield in the St. Joseph's Shootout Jan. 6.

